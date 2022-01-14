Following YouTuber Tasha K’s allegations, Cardi B claims she was “extremely suicidal.”

Cardi B testified in her libel case against Tasha K that she felt “helpless” as the YouTuber allegedly spread rumors about her online, including that she had herpes.

Cardi B opened up about her mental health while testifying in her libel suit against Tasha K, a YouTuber with over a million subscribers who Cardi claims is spreading false rumors about her.

Cardi B, whose real name is Belcalis Marlenis Almánzar, testified in a Georgia court on March 13 about how Tasha’s alleged defamatory posts affected her health.

According to Billboard, the 29-year-old rapper told a federal jury that the allegations made her feel “extremely suicidal” and “helpless,” causing her to develop fatigue, anxiety, and migraines.

Cardi also reportedly stated that she had never felt suicidal prior to Tasha’s claims, and that the YouTuber’s videos caused her to struggle in her relationship with her husband Offset, with whom she shares two children.

“I felt defeated and depressed,” she said, according to TMZ. “I didn’t want to sleep with my husband.”

In 2019, Tasha, whose real name is Latasha Kebe, filed a lawsuit against the Grammy winner.

Tasha used her YouTube channel to “spread malicious rumors, slanderous assertions, and false information about celebrities” for financial gain, according to court documents obtained by E! News.

Tasha is accused of making at least 23 videos in 14 months that contained “false and defamatory statements” about Cardi, including claims that she was a prostitute, had herpes, and used drugs, according to the lawsuit.

Cardi and her attorneys claimed that Tasha “knew these statements to be false” but “acted with reckless disregard of whether they were true or not” and published them, calling it a “malicious campaign to damage and destroy.”

Cardi was “embarrassed, humiliated, mental anguish, and emotional distress” as a result, according to the lawsuit.

Tasha must “remove in full all defamatory and disparaging statements,” according to her.

According to Billboard, Tasha has denied Cardi’s accusations and has countersued the “WAP” artist for harassment.

Tasha’s lawsuit was dismissed in July after a judge ruled that she had failed to provide evidence to support her claims.

Tasha’s libel trial is set to resume in January, according to court records.

