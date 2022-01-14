Following YouTuber’s allegations, Cardi B testified in court that she felt “extremely suicidal.”

Cardi B said in federal court that allegations made by YouTuber Latasha Kebe, better known by her stage name Tasha K, made her feel “extremely suicidal.”

According to Billboard, Cardi testified to a jury in federal court in Atlanta, Georgia, on Thursday in her libel lawsuit against Kebe, saying she had suicidal thoughts after seeing Kebe’s claims about her. Cardi filed her lawsuit in 2019, accusing Kebe of attempting to defame her with dozens of YouTube videos in which she made salacious allegations, including that Cardi has herpes.

Cardi testified that she felt “helpless” after Kebe continued to make false claims to her nearly one million YouTube followers, according to Billboard.

Cardi testified that as a result of the ordeal, she suffered from fatigue, anxiety, weight loss, and migraines.

Cardi B said, “Only an evil person could do that s**t,” according to Billboard, adding that she apologized to the judge for her words.

Cardi also told jurors that despite her difficult upbringing, which included poverty, homelessness, and physical abuse, she had never felt suicidal until Kebe’s claims surfaced, prompting her to seek treatment.

Cardi, who has denied having herpes, also claimed that Kebe’s herpes claim spilled into her Instagram comments section after users questioned whether it was appropriate for her to kiss her daughter, Kulture, on the lips in a post.

The trial, which has already lasted a week, will resume on Tuesday.

Please call the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255) if you or someone you know needs assistance.

