Food and beverage gift ideas for the holidays

Food and drink gift ideas for the holidays

There’s still time to get something delectable for the tree.

With Christmas only a few days away, food and drink are always popular last-minute gifts.

Here are a few of the things you can get right now to get ready for the big day.

Hendrick’s Gin is a gin that is made in the United Kingdom.

With the arrival of the holiday season, there’s no better time to enjoy its cucumber and rose notes, so treat yourself to one of Hendrick’s Gin’s delectable gifts this Christmas.

For cocktail connoisseurs…

If you’re looking for a last-minute gift…

For the person who has it all…

For that one person in your life who isn’t afraid to stand out…

GIFT BUNDLE WITH TYRRELLS WINE AND CRISPS

The countdown to Christmas has begun, and the pressure to give is on.

With the Limited Edition Tyrrells and Tipples Christmas Gift Boxes, Tyrrells is bringing a touch of whimsy to Christmas.

These delectable pairings combine a selection of the finest Tyrrells classic flavours – Sea Salt and Cider Vinegar, Sweet Chilli and Red Pepper, and Sea Salted Vegetable – with a bottle of fresh, citrus Alasia Gavi wine, all served in a trusty jute Tyrrell’s shopper.

Try Tyrrells and Tipples Sharing Crips and Nuts Gift Box if you’re feeling a little more nuttier.

Tyrrells Sea Salt and Cider Vinegar, as well as two packs of Tyrrells Nut Medleys (Sweet Chilli and Red Pepper and Sea Salt and Black Pepper), are perfectly complemented by a Piemonte Italian Gavi wine.

Add some ritziness to your festive soirees this Christmas and give your foodie friends a Limited Edition gift they’ll love with these Limited Edition gifts, which are only available on Amazon UK for £19.99 each.

CADDIES FOR KP NUTS

Whether it’s a pre-dinner nibble or a late-night bite, KP has you covered during the Christmas and New Year season.

KP Nuts are perfect for sharing and come in three delicious flavors: Honey Roasted, classic Original Salted Peanuts, and Dry Roasted.

You can enjoy the great taste of KP all year long, packaged in an easy open, easy close festive caddy.

