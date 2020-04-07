Food storage hacks that will make supplies last longer during lockdown

Sunripe fresh, a food market in Canada, revealed the best way to keep bananas fresh is to wrap the stems in clingfilm. It works for individual bananas or bunches.

Others also suggest peeling bananas and freezing them, then adding them to smoothies and recipes.

A mother-of-three shared a clever hack for ensuring she always has enough milk for her tea and coffee – freezing it into ice cube bags.

Donna Theresa, 46, from Worthing, wanted to use what she had at home without popping to the shops, saying she found it difficult to find food items she needed as many were out of stock due to people stockpiling.

Donna posted the tip on Facebook’s Feed Your Family on a Budget page – and it’s gained over 834 likes and hundreds of comments from users praising her smart idea.

California-based influencer Bethany Ugarte took to Instagram to share her tips for freezing an avocado.

She recommends putting the popular toast topper in the freezer while ripe, and removing it when ready.

To defrost, run it under hot water for a few seconds and leave on the side for 30 minutes, and it’ll be good as new.

Many cheesemongers use cheesepaper to keep their product fresher for longer.

Usually this is easy to get your hands on online or from specialist shops, but in these trying times, baking paper can work just as well.

The experts at Kitchn suggest ditching the plastic wrap cheese comes, explaining: ‘Cheese is a living, breathing thing, and closing it off to air is just about the worst thing you can do to it. Plus, plastic wrap has a taste, and it takes just a day for that flavour to start making its way into the face of the cheese.’

They suggest instead wrapping it in baking paper before placing it back in a loose plastic bag to maintain a longer lasting flavour.

Influencer Kat Springer, who goes by the account theorganisedhousewife, shared her favourite snack hack on Instagram recently.

She wrote: ‘If you are like me and enjoy snacking through the day, you’ll love this tip for storing veggie sticks so they stay fresh and crunchy all week long.

‘Chop up your carrots and celery, store them in an airtight glass jar filled with water, and enjoy! Change the water every three days to keep them fresh.’

Many food blogs recommend a mix of vinegar and water to wash berries as soon as you get them.

Laura Fuentes, who blogs as Momables, recommends mixing one cup of vinegar with eight cups of water as the acid in the vinegar kills off spores in the fruit.

She says to place the berries in a large bowl to mix them with vinegar and water before draining them and drying them on a paper towel, and then storing them on a paper towel inside an airtight container leaving the lid slightly open to avoid moisture build up.

Kitchen roll is a great way to keep fruit and vegetables in the fridge fresh and crispy.

Some suggest putting a sheet of kitchen roll in the bottom of a pack of mushrooms to soak up excess moisture and stop them spoiling.

This also works for leafy greens, which can be stored in ziplock bags with a paper towel inside.

Flipping cottage cheese, yoghurt and sour cream upside down in the fridge creates a vacuum effect that stifles the growth of bacteria that can cause the food to spoil.

Just make sure that the lid’s on securely!

A great tip to make your fresh herbs last longer is to freeze them before they go to waste.

Jamie Oliver recommends chopping them, popping them in an ice cube tray with a little bit of oil, and whacking them in the freezer. That way you can then use them whenever you need a bit of extra flavour.

Home organiser Emily, who shares top tips via Making Homes A Heaven on Instagram, shared a picture of her homemade water garden on Instagram.

The picture revealed celery, asparagus and spring onions all in glasses of water, which she says keeps them fresher for longer.

She explained: ‘Many fresh foods are plants and need water to stay fresh… I’m regrowing my celery, keeping my asparagus from going soft and always have green onions as they grow.’