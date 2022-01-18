Food Trucks are provided by Meghan Markle and Prince Harry for the Martin Luther King Jr. holiday.

For the Martin Luther King Jr. Holiday, Meghan Markle and Prince Harry have donated food trucks.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle both expressed their admiration for Martin Luther King Jr.

On Monday, The King Center, also known as the Center for Nonviolent Social Change, held a celebration in honor of Martin Luther King Jr.

Today is the day.

The Duke and Duchess of Sussex sent food trucks owned by African-Americans to the center in Atlanta, Georgia, to feed volunteers during their day of service.

The center’s official account tweeted: “Thank you, Prince Harry and Meghan, The Duke and Duchess of Sussex, for providing local Black-owned food trucks for our (hashtag)MLKDay service project volunteers.”

“Your concern is greatly appreciated by those who are here to register voters, educate voters, and collect items for our homeless neighbors.”

Bernice King, the late activist’s daughter and the center’s CEO, retweeted the message.

Food trucks from local Black-owned businesses such as Paige’s Pastries and Bistro and Parlay Savory Saloon were provided by the couple.

Volunteers helping with voter registration and an education drive were given free lunches from the trucks.

The volunteers also collected donations for Atlanta’s homeless.

On Monday, Meghan and Harry had yet another connection to the center’s activities.

At the center’s Beloved Commemorative Service, the Reverend Michael Bruce Curry was the keynote speaker.

Reverend Curry famously preached at the royal wedding of the couple in 2018 at Windsor Castle.

