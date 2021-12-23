Football boots with a three-inch heel cost £475 from a fashion designer.

These new football boots will set you back £475 and you won’t be able to play in them.

“To create a new and compelling style,” Rei Kawakubo, a Japanese designer, added 3-inch heels to a pair of Nikes.

The quilted leather shoes are available for purchase at Comme des Garcons’ London store, but it is unclear who will purchase them.

“You’d probably break an ankle playing footie in them,” a source said.

“And with the price tag, only Premier League wags will be able to afford a pair.”

The shoe is made of quilted leather and features the Nike swoosh on the side.

“The Nike Tiempo Premier was first introduced in 1992,” Kawakubo said, unveiling the design.

“This modern take is made of smooth, quilted leather and is available in black and white.”

