For £10 billion, Asda’s owners are in talks to buy every Boots store in the UK.

Asda’s owners are reportedly “in talks” to purchase every Boots store in the UK for a staggering £10 billion.

The supermarket chain’s owners, Mohsin and Zuber Issa, are said to have already held preliminary talks about a takeover.

The news was first reported by the Mail on Sunday, but the brothers, who purchased Asda in 2020 for £6.8 billion, have declined to comment.

With over 50,000 employees and around 2,200 stores across the UK, the health and beauty retailer is one of the most well-known on the high street.

According to The Mirror, Walgreens Boots Alliance, Boots’ US-based parent company, confirmed earlier this month that it had launched a strategic review of the pharmacy chain, with its chief executive Rosalind Brewer stating that the process was still at an “exploratory stage” and that they do not “expect to move quickly.”

“This review is very much in line with our renewed priorities and strategic direction, especially our increased focus on US healthcare,” she added.

“We can confirm that Walgreens Boots Alliance, in line with its recently announced priorities and strategic direction that include a greater focus on US healthcare, has announced a strategic review, primarily focused on our successful Boots business, including No7 Beauty Company,” a Walgreens spokesperson told The Mirror.

“This strategic review is in its early stages, and we will make more announcements once the best decision for Boots’ future and for all stakeholders has been made.”

According to Sky News, an auction for the retailer is expected to begin in the coming weeks, with Goldman Sachs leading the process.

Bain Capital and CVC Capital Partners are said to be considering a joint bid for Boots, but they have declined to comment on the rumors.

Advent, Carlyle, and KKR, which owned the retailer before it was sold to Walgreens, are also rumored to be interested, but no comment has been made.

In 2012, Walgreens acquired a stake in Boots, which it later sold.

