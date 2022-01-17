For 15 years, my partners slashed my brakes and cheated on me… now I give dating advice and am in love with my ideal man.

A WOMAN who was afraid for her life after an abusive ex threatened to kill her has urged others to keep looking for their happily ever after.

Wendy Middlehurst has had her fair share of bad dates, including one where he took her to see his beloved car being valeted, but in 2015 she met the man of her dreams in Peter Irvine.

Wendy, who went back to school to become a therapeutic counsellor, has now written a book to help other women avoid similar dating mishaps.

She told the Daily Mail, “I repeatedly fell into the same traps with toxic men.”

“I kept giving them chances.

I was so afraid of being alone that I’d rather have dated a loser than be alone.”

“At first, I mistook his controlling behavior for attentiveness,” she explained of her first relationship with a Mr Wrong, which she began when she was only 18 years old.

“However, things escalated to the point where he threatened to kill me and cut the brakes on my car.

“All it took for me to realize it was over was that.”

She then moved on to another relationship, in which the man repeatedly cheated on her until she ended the relationship after a year.

She sighed, “One lied about moving house rather than admitting he was seeing someone else.”

“I wasted time dating men I didn’t like because of one-night stands that made me feel worthless.”

Wendy had a nervous breakdown and was inspired to retrain as a counsellor in 2012 as a result of the therapy she received.

“It helped me understand why I would quickly become attached to bad men — as well as my outrage when things ended,” she explained.

With toxic men, I kept falling into the same traps.

“Slowly, but steadily, I began to reclaim my self-confidence.

I had to learn how to be in a healthy relationship and not self-sabotage by accepting bad behavior over the course of years.

“Eventually, I learned to recognize the warning signs, and instead of three bad years, I’d call it quits after three bad dates.”

“Before going home with a man, I decided I wanted to be wowed by five romantic dates.”

Peter, who took her to see A Christmas Carol on their first date in 2015, proved to be her Mr. Right.

Wendy attributes some of the couple’s success to what she learned in her class.

“Believing in myself was the key,” she said with a smile.

“I took my time to…

