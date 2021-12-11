For 2022, ‘The Masked Singer’ has big plans.

For the year 2022, ‘The Masked Singer’ has big plans.

In the year 2022, The Masked Singer will embark on a tour.

The Masked Singer announced a tour in early November.

The tour had been postponed for over a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The National Tour of The Masked Singer will begin in St. Louis, Missouri.

In May 2022, in St. Louis, Missouri.

The tour will visit 50 different cities in North America.

Following a successful start in St.

The tour will stop in Omaha, Indianapolis, Chicago, Detroit, Syracuse, Boston, Tampa, Memphis, Austin, and Denver, among other places, on May 28.

The tour comes to a close in Las Vegas on July 30.

Visit themaskedsingertour.com for a complete list of The Masked Singer’s National Tour dates as well as ticket information.

Fans can look forward to celebrity guest hosts who have previously appeared on the Fox show on each of the shows.

The names of those who will be on the tour will be revealed at a later date.

In addition, at each stop, one local guest celebrity will attempt to showcase their vocals while fooling fans with a secret disguise.

The identity of the person will be revealed at the end of the show.

Some of the masked characters you’ve seen on The Masked Singer in the past will make surprise appearances on the shows.

The Masked Singer’s tour was originally set to take place in the summer of 2020, as previously stated.

Despite the fact that, like many other events, it was forced to take a backseat due to the COVID-19 pandemic, it was not forgotten.

The tour was previously scheduled to begin on May 28, 2020 in Detroit, according to the New York Daily News.

“[It] is a perfect example of this growth and, more importantly, a fun way for us to bring THE MASKED SINGER and its beloved characters to fans and families across the country, live and in person,” Fox Entertainment chief Rob Wade said about the tour when it was first announced.

The Masked Singer is currently airing on Fox on Wednesday nights at 8 p.m. in its sixth season.

ET FuboTV is offering a free trial to new subscribers if you want to watch the episodes live.

The Masked Singer episodes are available the day after they air on Hulu.

