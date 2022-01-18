For £6.99 a bottle, the Queen will release a royal brown sauce to compete with HP.

THE MONARCHY is going to war with the Houses of Parliament once more, this time launching a brown sauce to compete with HP.

A royal ketchup is also on the market, but at £6.99 a bottle, both will require a significant amount of income.

The Queen’s place in Sandringham, Norfolk, produces the “Royal Estate” condiments.

Although a repeat of the English Civil War is unlikely, they will face off against Heinz, the world’s largest sauce company, which has a royal warrant to manufacture our mealtime table toppers.

Sandringham’s Tomato Sauce is “ideal for breakfast or any time of the day,” with dates, apple juice, and spices.

It costs £6.99 for a 295g bottle, versus 60p for a 460g bottle from Sainsbury’s.

“Packed with vinegar and spices,” says Sandringham’s Brown Sauce.

However, it’s only half the size of a 600g bottle of Heinz-owned HP, which costs £2.89 at Tesco.

“If I’m paying £6.99 for a bottle of something, I want wine in it,” said Kate Taylor, 41, of Norfolk.