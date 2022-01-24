For a Disappointing Reason, The Fugees Cancelled Their Highly Anticipated 25th Anniversary Tour.

For over 25 years, the Fugees have made people dance to their music.

In 2021, the band announced that they would reunite for a special tour to mark the 25th anniversary of their landmark album The Score.

The tour, however, will not take place in 2022.

Wyclef Jean, Lauryn Hill, and Pras Michel were all trying to break into the music industry in the 1990s.

The Fugees were formed in 1994, and their debut album Blunted on Reality was released in 1994.

But it wasn’t until two years later, with the release of their sophomore album The Score, that they gained wider recognition.

The Fugees announced a tour in September 2021 to commemorate The Score’s 25th anniversary.

In a press release, Hill stated, “The Fugees have a complex but impactful history.”

“I had no idea the 25th anniversary had arrived until someone pointed it out to me.

I decided to create a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world to honor this significant project, its anniversary, and the fans who appreciated the music by creating a peaceful platform where we could unite, perform the music we loved, and set an example of reconciliation for the world.”

Wyclef Jean echoed this sentiment.

“As I approach 25 years with the Fugees, my first memory is that from the beginning, we vowed to be more than just a band; we wanted to be a movement,” he said.

“We’d be a voice for the voiceless, and I’m grateful to God for bringing us together again in these trying times.”

The tour began in New York City with a special one-night-only performance.

The Fugees’ anniversary tour, like many other live events in early 2022, will be canceled due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

“We understand and anticipate disappointment, but our anniversary tour will not be able to take place,” the band said in an Instagram statement.

“Due to the ongoing COVID pandemic, touring conditions have become difficult, and we want to make sure that our fans and ourselves stay healthy and safe.”

We had a plan to honor and celebrate The Score’s 25th anniversary, but we’ve realized that now isn’t the right time.”

“We’re grateful for the special night we had in New York with some of you, with that rare live moment.”

We hope to revisit this again soon if opportunity, public safety, and scheduling allow,” the statement says…

