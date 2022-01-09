For a fraction of the cost, this sweater gives off serious Free People vibes.

If you haven’t noticed, Amazon is a fantastic place to shop for fashionable items.

It’s not just for everyday, run-of-the-mill styles, either: It’s one of our favorite places to find styles that look like our favorite (and much more expensive) brands.

Of course, Amazon has a lot of inventory to sift through in order to find these hidden gems, which is why we like to share our most recent discoveries.

Several customers have commented that this simple sweater from ANRABESS reminds them of a nearly identical option from Free People!

The ANRABESS Women's Crewneck Batwing Sleeve Oversized Side Slit Ribbed Pullover Sweater is available at Amazon for (dollar)35!

The big difference is that this sweater is a fraction of the cost of any knit from Free People or a similar store.

It's a ribbed, oversized piece with a boxy fit, so keep that in mind before you add it to your cart.

We like the look and think it’s very comfortable and warm, which is perfect for the colder months.

The sweater’s hem is longer than most, and it has two side slits for easy drape.

The loose sleeves also gather and cuff at the wrists, creating a lantern style that’s been all the rage lately.

It’s a sophisticated sweater that you can easily dress up or down.

This sweater is currently available in six different colors: black, light grey, dark brown, pale apricot, teal, and white.

Any of these colors will go with both neutral and bold color palettes and can easily be incorporated into your wardrobe.

The most thrilling aspect of this purchase is that no one will believe you.

This Sweater Serves Serious Free People Vibes for a Fraction of the Price