For a Hilarious Reason, Tom Holland Referred to Zendaya as a “Giraffe.”

Zendaya was dubbed a ‘Giraffe’ by Tom Holland for a hilarious reason.

Zendaya and Tom Holland have been in the news a lot recently.

The two are currently promoting their film Spider-Man: No Way Home, which will hit theaters on December 17.

Furthermore, since they were photographed kissing in a car in Los Angeles, the media has been buzzing about their personal relationship.

Zendaya and Holland have always praised each other, even before the dating rumors surfaced.

The Euphoria actress has expressed her admiration and gratitude for the Uncharted star.

Zendaya has defended Holland’s dedication to his craft over the years, claiming that he gives everything he has to his roles.

It’s a two-way street.

Zendaya has taught Holland how to navigate life in the spotlight, according to Holland.

Since she got her start with Disney, the “Replay” singer is used to being approached by fans.

Observing how she reacted to her supporters taught Holland how to do the same in his own life.

After Season 1 of 'Euphoria,' Zendaya became 'nocturnal.'

However, just because the actors have mastered the art of navigating fame does not mean it is always simple for them.

When their relationship was made public, both stars admitted that they felt violated.

The Spider-Man: Far From Home stars were candid in an interview with GQ about what it was like to be photographed during such a private and intimate moment.

“One of the drawbacks of our celebrity is that we no longer have control over our privacy, and a moment that you think is between two people who love each other deeply is now shared with the entire world,” Holland explained.

“I’ve always been adamant about keeping my personal life private, because I already share so much of my life with the rest of the world.”

We felt like our privacy had been violated.”

Zendaya Watches One Hilarious Film to Decompress After 'Euphoria'

Zendaya echoed her boyfriend’s sentiments with a quick response.

“It was quite strange and weird and confusing and invasive,” she said of the public revelation of her relationship with Holland.

“The common sentiment [we both share]is that when you truly love and care for someone, there are some moments or things you wish were your own…. I believe that loving someone is a sacred…

