For a jokingly insulting reason, Dolly Parton’s husband refers to her as “Catfish.”

Dolly Parton’s husband mockingly refers to her as a “catfish.”

Despite the fact that Dolly Parton’s husband Carl Thomas Dean keeps a low profile and rarely speaks to the press, she is happy to share some personal details about their relationship.

Parton has strewn information about her marriage across multiple interviews after nearly six decades together, giving a hazy sense of how they interact.

Dean’s nicknames for her have come up in conversation before, one of which is a little insulting.

Parton moved to Nashville to pursue music the day after she graduated from high school, packing everything she owned into a suitcase.

She stopped at a laundromat to clean her clothes when she got there.

It was here that she met her future husband.

Dolly Parton and her husband Carl Dean have been married since 1966.

Parton told The Guardian, “I was walking down the street to the laundromat and he stopped me.”

Parton chuckles. “He said, ‘Hey, you’re going to get sunburned out here!'”

“At the very least, he had to say something.”

They started dating and married after two years.

Parton’s record label feared that marriage would detract from her rising star power, so the couple kept their wedding simple and low-key.

Parton and Dean are still together after more than five decades.

Parton claims that her and Dean have had plenty of time to come up with nicknames for each other because of their long marriage.

According to Dolly on Dolly: Interviews and Encounters with Dolly Parton, she told the Ladies Home Journal, “I always call him Daddy and he calls me Mama, Little Kid, or Angel Cakes.”

“On occasion, he refers to me as Dotty, as in ‘Okay, Li’l Dotty.'”

Dean has also given Parton the slightly derogatory moniker “Catfish.”

He claims it’s because Parton is “all mouth and no brains,” but Parton claims the two never fight.

“I swear to God,” she said in an interview with Rolling Stone.

“We get irritated, but if Carl ever screamed at me, it would kill me.”

Parton and Dean are fine with most of their nicknames for one another, but their own first names make them cringe.

“When I call him Carl,” she explained, “it makes him fee-urious.”

“I call him Carl maybe once a year, and it seems so cold to him that it irritates him.”

Then he comes back and calls me Dolly, which irritates me to no end.”

