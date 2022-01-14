For a limited time, HBO Max is offering a 20% discount on monthly plans.

For new and returning HBO Max subscribers, there is a streaming sale.

From now until the end of January

HBO Max is offering a 20% discount on a one-year subscription until December 25th.

This could be your chance to catch up on HBO Max’s Emmy-winning show Euphoria and the Sex and the City reboot.

You can save (dollar)2 per month on HBO Max with ads if you sign up for an annual plan before the deal expires.

If you can’t stand commercials, the HBO Max plan with no ads might be a better choice.

You’ll also save (dollar)3 if you choose the ad-free option.

Depending on which plan you choose, your annual savings can get you two or three months of HBO Max for free.

HBO Max’s plan with advertisements normally costs (dollar)10 per month, but with this deal, it only costs (dollar)8.

The ad-free plan would normally cost (dollar)15 per month, but thanks to this deal, it only costs (dollar)12.

HBO Max is constantly adding new content to its platform, ensuring that you will not be bored when you use it.

HBO Max debuted its original series Peacemaker earlier this month.

The streaming service is getting even more original content.

Next year, HBO Max will broadcast a new Degrassi series.

When you sign up for the HBO Max deal below, you’ll get access to all of the latest episodes of Succession, Insecure, and more.

