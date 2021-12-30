For a limited time, Nordstrom is offering a 62% discount on this chic cashmere crewneck sweater.

For a Limited Time, Get 62% Off This Chic Cashmere Crewneck Sweater From Nordstrom.

Us Weekly participates in affiliate marketing programs, which means we may be compensated for certain product and service links.

Cashmere would be a strong contender if there were a competition for the most luxurious fabric.

The wool is luxuriously soft and refined, making it ideal for sweaters and scarves.

In an ideal world, cashmere would be our go-to winter fabric, but it’s usually out of our price range.

We just can’t justify spending hundreds of dollars on cashmere sweaters.

Imagine our delight when we discovered the ideal cashmere pullover at Nordstrom.

This sweater was originally (dollar)119, but now it’s only (dollar)45 — a 62% discount! Discounts on cashmere only come around once in a blue moon, so don’t miss out on this fantastic deal! The Nordstrom Half-Yearly Sale ends January 2.

At Nordstrom, you can get the Cashmere Crewneck Sweater for just (dollar)45 (originally (dollar)119).

Nordstrom’s Cashmere Crewneck Sweater is a timeless wardrobe essential.

This classic silhouette is dressed up with a modern twist on a wardrobe staple.

This buttery soft wool fabric is made entirely of cashmere and will keep you warm without being too heavy.

The ribbed neck, cuffs, and hem add delicate detailing to this classic style.

This cashmere crewneck comes in eight solid colors: light pink, black, beige, red, grey, blue, lavender, and peach, and is available in sizes XXS to XXL.

At Nordstrom, you can get the Cashmere Crewneck Sweater for just (dollar)45 (originally (dollar)119).

“At the sale price, this is an absolute steal,” one customer said, “and it’s great quality compared to other more expensive cashmere sweaters from other retailers.”

This is an excellent purchase.

“Softest cashmere sweater ever!” exclaimed another customer, “This beautiful sweater fit me perfectly and was so soft and flattering.” And one reviewer said, “High quality, right amount of weight, soft and a bit longer for the cold months.”

This cashmere sweater would look great tucked into or worn loosely with a pair of jeans or slacks.

It’s a great option for work, brunch, errands, and everything in between.

Pair this top with leather pants and pumps for a more formal occasion.

You’ll be fine in casual situations.

A brief summary of Infosurhoy.

Shop This Chic Cashmere Crewneck Sweater From Nordstrom — Now 62percent Off for a Limited Time