For a Limited Time Only, Saks Fifth Avenue is offering unbelievable discounts on Stuart Weitzman’s iconic boots.

For a Limited Time Only, Saks Fifth Avenue has jaw-dropping deals on Stuart Weitzman’s iconic boots.

Treat yourself to a new pair of Stuart Weitzman boots, shoes, sandals, and more when you use the code SWDEC21 at Saks Fifth Avenue.

We think you’ll like these items as much as we do.

Because E! has affiliate relationships, we may receive a small portion of the revenue generated by your purchases.

The retailer, not E!, sells the items, and prices are correct at the time of publication.

If you’re doing some Christmas shopping this weekend, take a break and do some shopping for yourself! Right now, Saks Fifth Avenue is having a major sale on Stuart Weitzman boots and shoes, and you don’t want to miss out. It’s your chance to get great deals on super chic boots and shoes you may have seen on celebrities like Gigi Hadid, Kendall Jenner, Kourtney Kardashian, Serena Williams, and Kate Hudson.

From now until the end of the year

With the code SWDEC21, you can save 40% on Stuart Weitzman shoes until Dec. 14.

It’s the ideal time to shop because many of their iconic styles, such as the original 5050 boot, are rarely discounted.

The super popular 5050 over-the-knee stretch-suede boots, which usually cost (dollar)750, are now only (dollar)450.

You can also save a lot of money on must-have heels, combat boots, sandals, sneakers, and other footwear.

Check out the Stuart Weitzman sale at Saks Fifth Avenue right now if you’re in the mood to spoil yourself this holiday season.

To receive your discount, don’t forget to use the code SWDEC21 at checkout.

We’ve compiled a list of the best bargains we’ve come across.

Take a look at the examples below.

A 1.5-inch chunky heel, a round toe, and a zip-up closure distinguish these boots.

It’s a boot that can be worn all day.

However, sizes are limited, so we recommend getting this as soon as possible.

If you thought the deal above was good, wait until you see this: the Norah Tall Leather Boot is currently on sale for (dollar)167.

You can get these in either black or mahogany for over (dollar)500 off!

The Tyler Ultralift bootie takes the classic ski boot and gives it a “high-fashion, high-function” makeover.

It’s puffy, light, and made out of water-resistant leather.

These are available in both black and white.

These lace-up boots are absolutely stunning…

The most recent brief news from Infosurhoy.

Saks Fifth Avenue Has Jaw-Dropping Deals on Stuart Weitzman’s Iconic Boots for a Limited Time Only