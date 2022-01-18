For a “multi-million-dollar memoir” and other deals, Harry and Meghan “set up 11 firms in tax havens.”

For a “multi-million-dollar memoir” and other deals, Harry and Meghan are “setting up 11 firms in tax havens.”

According to reports, Prince Harry and Meghan Markle have set up firms in a tax haven state for Harry’s multimillion-dollar memoir, as well as a slew of other deals.

According to state filings, since April 2020, the Duke and Duchess of Sussex’s lawyers and business managers have formed 11 companies and a trust for the couple.

The couple chose to incorporate their businesses in Delaware, a domestic tax haven, rather than in California, where they live and do business.

According to Mail Online, two of the companies are publishing companies founded by attorney Richard Genow, who has worked with Meghan for years, and the duchess’s business manager, money guru Andrew Meyer.

Meghan used the first, Peca Publishing LLC, to protect the rights to her children’s book The Bench.

The second company, Orinoco Publishing LLC, is thought to have been established to hold the rights to Harry’s upcoming memoir, which is set to be released later this year.

Peca means freckles in Spanish, which could be a reference to Meghan’s eighth-grade novel A Face Without Freckles…

Is a Night Devoid of Stars

And the Orinoco is a South American river that runs through Venezuela and Colombia.

Cobblestone Lane LLC, which was founded in February 2020 and bears the Archewell logo, is another company founded by the Sussexes.

Archewell Audio LLC and Archewell Productions LLC are in charge of the royal’s Netflix and Spotify agreements.

Bridgemont LLC and Hampshire LLC, two more “entertainment” companies, were formed a year later.

The names of these companies are thought to be a reference to the couple’s trip to Hampshire during Meghan’s pregnancy in Spring 2019.

Baobab Holdings, on the other hand, was founded in February 2021 and is said to deal in “investments.”

The baobab tree, also known as the “upside down tree,” is native to Africa and Australia.

A “holding company” is Nemawashi Holdings LLC.

Nemawashi refers to an unofficial process of quietly laying the groundwork for a proposed change or project in Japanese.

Harry’s explosive memoir, due out later this year, will detail his “lifetime in the public eye from childhood to the present day,” according to its publishers.

The announcement is said to have triggered a “tsunami of fear” in Buckingham Palace, with the duke vowing to give a “wholly truthful” account of his life.

The exact publication date of the book has yet to be determined.

