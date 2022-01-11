For a new interview on conservatorship, Britney Spears’ sister Jamie Lynn has been slammed as a “money grabber who won’t go away.”

Jamie Lynn, Britney Spears’ sister, was slammed as a “money grabber who won’t go away” in a new interview about conservatorship.

Jamie Lynn Spears has been dubbed a “money grabber who won’t go away” by Britney Spears fans ahead of her upcoming TV interview.

The teaser for ABC’s Good Morning America’s exclusive interview with Jamie Lynn, 30, which will air on Wednesday was tweeted.

“Her first TV interview on her personal memoir ‘Things I Should Have Said,'” according to the caption, and a voice over the video teased, “What will she say? What does she want you to know about her family?”

Jamie Lynn’s relationship with Britney Spears is tumultuous, and fans have slammed her as a “money grabber” even before the special aired.

“What is the relevance of this horrible human being being there and through whom she achieved this?” one person tweeted. “JL, you need to understand that NO ONE cares what you have to say.”

“Idk a wart that won’t go away,” a second wrote.

“Jamie Lynn Spears is full of sh*t! I mean, come on!!! Would she be doing an ‘exclusive’ interview with Good Morning America about her autobiography if Britney was still under her Conservatorship? NOPE! All for money and for her to spread more lies if Britney was still under her Conservatorship?” another added.

Since her big conservatorship win in July, Britney has been vocal about her freedom – and her relatively quiet family members.

Jamie Lynn appeared to have been unfollowed by Britney on Instagram recently.

Jamie Lynn was also accused by Britney of being a “mean a**” for remixing one of her songs and performing it live without her permission in 2017.

When Britney was released in July, she made fun of Jamie Lynn, accusing her of being her “so-called support system.”

“I don’t like that my sister showed up at an awards show and performed MY SONGS to remixes!!!! My so-called support system has deeply hurt me!!!!” the singer wrote.

“This conservatorship has destroyed my dreams… all I have now is hope, and hope is the only thing in the world that is extremely difficult to destroy… yet people continue to try!!!”

At the 2017 Radio Disney Music Awards, Jamie Lynn performed with Kelsea Ballerini, Hailee Steinfeld, and others to a remixed medley of Britney Spears’ biggest hits.

Jamie Lynn took the stage to perform Britney’s 2011 smash, Till The World Ends, while her older sister sat in the audience and watched.

After being slammed by fans, Jamie Lynn changed the title of the book in October…

