For a tidy sum, Johnny Carson’s prized yacht is available for charter in beautiful locations.

For a tidy sum, Johnny Carson’s prized yacht is available for charter in beautiful locales.

Johnny Carson, the late host of the Tonight Show, spent a lot of time sailing on his prized yacht before passing away in 2005.

In 2002, he had the vessel custom built, and it sold in 2010 for more than (dollar)8 million.

So, what does it cost to charter the late-night host’s custom-built yacht for a week in 2022?

Worldwide Boat is advertising Carson’s “stunning yacht” for charter.

The vessel was reportedly one of the host’s prized possessions until his death, according to the website.

It almost goes without saying that it comes with a long list of opulent features.

It has five staterooms with “en-suite bathrooms with enclosed showers, closets, entertainment systems, individual climate control, and Wi-Fi,” which can accommodate up to twelve people.

As a result, fans can bring a group of friends to split the cost and enjoy the luxury of living like Carson for a week.

While spending some time on the 130-foot behemoth would be a dream come true for any fan of the television legend, it won’t come cheap.

For weekly excursions in Alaska or Mexico, the yacht is listed at a base price of (dollar)120,000.

Carson spent much of his final years relaxing on the Serengeti, a massive yacht he named after his love of Africa’s savanna.

Carson would board the ship or its predecessor after leaving The Tonight Show, according to a 2002 Esquire profile.

Bob Wright, a former NBC executive and close friend, described how he tried to persuade Carson to return to television, but that he was unable to do so because he would spend months at a time on the water.

Wright explained, “I told him we have planes.”

“We can track him down wherever he is.”

The boat isn’t a jailhouse!”

Carson, on the other hand, didn’t always want to be near NBC executives, friends or not.

The three-decade host intended to cross the Panama Canal and enter the Caribbean.

He made it clear that he did not want to return to television.

“They have the ability to send a plane,” Carson said.

“I’ll be in the Bermuda Triangle,” said the narrator.

It’s been known for planes to vanish there.”

The Serengeti was the location of Carson’s last meeting, according to friend and co-host Ed McMahon.

He revealed the old… in his book, Here’s Johnny.

