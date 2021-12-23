For a Totally Reasonable Reason, Tom Hanks Passed on ‘The Lost Symbol.’

For a Very Good Reason, Tom Hanks Passed on ‘The Lost Symbol.’

Tom Hanks is not only one of Hollywood’s most beloved leading men, but also one of his generation’s most enduring stars.

Over the years, the actor has appeared in a number of classic films, including Forrest Gump, Apollo 13, and Saving Private Ryan.

Aside from his voice work as Woody in the Toy Story films, Hanks has steered clear of sequels to his most successful films.

He appears to have abandoned his other franchise now.

In director Ron Howard’s The Da Vinci Code, Hanks portrayed symbologist Robert Langdon.

The movie, which is based on Dan Brown’s best-selling thriller novel, was also released at the perfect time.

According to Box Office Mojo, The Da Vinci Code, which was released as a summer blockbuster, grossed (dollar)760 million worldwide.

As a result of their success, Howard and Hanks would reunite to adapt more of Brown’s Robert Langdon novels for the big screen.

Angels and Demons was released in 2009, and Inferno was released in 2016.

Many fans assumed it was only a matter of time before Hanks and Howard turned their attention to Brown’s The Lost Symbol or Origin, despite the fact that each subsequent film grossed significantly less than its predecessor.

The former, at the very least, does not appear to be a possibility.

Why Do Tom Hanks Films Never Make Good TV Shows?

The Lost Symbol, after all, came out between The Da Vinci Code and Inferno.

So, by all rights, the film adaptation should have occurred between those two other film adaptations.

Hanks told CinemaBlend that he and Howard considered adapting The Lost Symbol but decided against it for a good reason.

“That was interesting because we actually worked on [The Lost Symbol] for a while to see if there was something, and at the end of the day, Washington, DC and the Masonic question reminded me a lot of the theoretical dilemmas in both The Da Vinci Code and Angels and Demons.”

We felt compelled to state that we don’t believe there is enough [there]to cling to.

However, Dan Brown, who is notorious for his secrecy, is working on a new book.

We don’t know if it’ll come down the pike or if we’ll want to jump on it.

We’ll have to wait and see.

The good news is that we aren’t required to do so by contract.

This concludes the discussion…

