For a year, Chloe Kim put competition on hold, but she came back stronger than ever for the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

Chloe Kim froze competition for a year, but she came back stronger than ever for the 2022 Beijing Olympics.

An Olympic gold medal for Chloe Kim felt like a burden around her neck.

So the halfpipe expert took a year off to refocus, and she’s ready to repeat in Beijng.

Chloe Kim makes flying look effortless.

But, before she headed to the 2022 Winter Olympics in Beijing, where she hopes to repeat as women’s halfpipe gold medalist, the decorated snowboarder wanted everyone who was oohing and aahing over her athletic abilities to know that just putting one foot in front of the other on the ground can be extremely difficult.

The 21-year-old told TIME earlier this year that she “hated life” after returning home from the 2018 Winter Games in Pyeongchang, South Korea, and not feeling like the hometown hero she was being hailed as.

She was so upset that she threw away her gold medal at her family’s home in Orange County, California.

While Kim—a media darling during the Games thanks to her infectious smile, inspiring story, and low-key, hey-I’m-just-having-a-blast-out-there approach to her sport—just wanted to do regular stuff during her downtime, she quickly discovered that other people weren’t on the same page.

“The minute I get home, I can’t even go to my goddamn favorite place,” she told TIME, recalling an awkward attempt to eat lunch at a casual café with bedhead and the ensuing stares.

I just wanted to be left alone for a day.

It’s also impossible.

And I’m grateful for everyone’s love and support, but I wish people could understand what I was going through at the time.

‘I just met her, and she’s such a bitch,’ everyone said. I’m not a bitch.

I’ve just come home from the most exhausting two months of my life, and I’m already being hassled.

“All I want is to get my f–king ham and cheese sandwich and get out of here.”

People craning their necks, snapping pictures with their phones, and thinking they could approach her at any moment weren’t the only ones who made her feel the weight of her new world on her shoulders.

Despite exuding matter-of-fact self-assurance—”I take my stuff seriously,” she told Sports Illustrated before winning—

