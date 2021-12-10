For a year, I was a toyboy to a woman 20 years my senior – our weekly hookups were incredibly awkward for the following reasons…

For a year, I was a toyboy to a woman 20 years my senior – our weekly hookups were incredibly awkward, and here’s why:

A MAN described how ‘awkward’ it was to date someone 20 years his senior, revealing what it’s like to date an older woman.

The man described all of the awkward aspects of being a “toy boy,” but in the end, he said he doesn’t regret it.

In a recent Quora post, the man claimed that dating an older woman is “awkward and one-sided.”

“I had to accept the fact that she was only dating me for the physical aspect, and vice versa,” he explained.

I was essentially a boy’s toy.

“We’d get together once a week and not talk after that.”

For just over a year, this went on.”

When the man realized he was younger than one of his lover’s children, the age gap became unbearable.

“I couldn’t meet her older son because he was a year younger than me,” he explained.

“It’s a little uncomfortable.”

He also mentioned that a lot of people in his life were critical of his romantic situation.

“My friends thought it was cool,” he said, “but my sisters and female friends were horrified.”

“I quickly discovered that telling a girl my age that I had ever dated a cougar was the quickest way to turn her off.”

He claimed there was a double standard here.

“It’s strange because girls use the fact that they’ve dated older guys as a selling point for their maturity, but men who admit it get shunned,” he continued.

As there are unavoidable differences between older and younger generations, technology and slang both presented problems.

“There were very obvious technologicalcultural differences that were impossible to overcome,” he said.

“For example, she didn’t know how to use text messaging.”

She freaked out when I texted her, “I’ll call you later.”

“She didn’t realize it was just a way for a young person to say, ‘I’ll message you later.’ It was awkward.”

On a fundamental level, there were also more serious issues, as his partner had lived a full life before he appeared on the scene.

“She had a whole life before me that I could never be a part of,” he explained.

“She had previously been married, and this had been a recurring issue because her ex-husband would drop off their younger child in the mornings.

It’s inconvenient for her to have to hide in the bathroom while her younger son and husband are present in the apartment.

” he says.

He also claimed that older women are difficult to please.

“Older women have seen it all before, and it’s very difficult to impress them, especially if they’re very attractive,” he said.