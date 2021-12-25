For Alabama’s 16th birthday, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker bring SNOW to their LA mansion to create a winter wonderland.

For Alabama’s 16th birthday, Kourtney Kardashian and Travis Barker import SNOW to their LA mansion to create a winter wonderland.

KOURTNEY KARDASHIAN and Travis Barker used snow imported from their Calabasas home to transform their LA mansion into a winter wonderland.

On Christmas Eve, the reality star, 42, shared a video of herself and her drummer fiancé, 46, sledding down the snow as they celebrated Travis’ daughter Alabama’s 16th birthday.

Kourtney sat in the black and white houndstooth patterned inflatable sled at the top of the snowy hill in an all-black ensemble.

Travis then pushed her down, causing the mother of three to scream aloud.

When she realized Travis wasn’t on the sled with her, she exclaimed, “babe, oh my God!” as she reached the bottom.

Kourtney screamed with delight and flashed a big style, as if she was having a blast.

“He was supposed to hop on the back @travisbarker,” she wrote alongside the photo.

In a second video, Kourtney and Travis, who has a daughter named Alabama with ex-wife Shanna Moakler, can be seen sliding down the hill together while smiling big.

As they neared the bottom, Kourtney exclaimed, “That was terrific, that was perfect.”

She captioned the second video, “That’s better, @travisbarker.”

Later, the Keeping Up With The Kardashians star shared a photo of herself and her daughter Penelope, nine, as well as Travis’ daughter Alabama, perched on some stairs.

As she posed with the two, Kourtney looked every inch the adoring stepmother.

After ten months together, Kourtney and Travis are celebrating their first Christmas as an engaged couple.

Fans have speculated that Kourtney is expecting a child with her drummer beau, despite the fact that the TV star has previously denied pregnancy rumors.

The Poosh founder, who has three children with her ex-husband Scott Disick: Mason, 11, Penelope, eight, and Reign, six, has worn baggy clothes on several occasions, including on a recent Disney trip where she wore baggy pink pants to hide her stomach.