For an audition, Charlie Day and his wife pretended to be siblings and shockingly made out.

For an audition, Charlie Day and his wife pretended to be siblings and were shockingly mistaken.

Mary Elizabeth Ellis and Charlie Day know how to keep their marriage going!

The couple and frequent co-stars have worked together on It’s Always Sunny In Philadelphia, as well as Reno 911! During an appearance on Kelly Clarkson’s Kelly Clarkson Show on Thursday, the I Want You Back star revealed how he and his wife pretended to be siblings and awkwardly made out during the mockumentary-style comedy’s audition.

“For an episode of Reno 911!, we auditioned together, and they used to do improvised auditions.”

So Mary Elizabeth and I went into the audition and pretended to be brothers and sisters, and then we started making out in the audition,” he recalled with a laugh.

“And they were like, ‘Oh my god!…We have to cast them!'” says the narrator.

Clarkson was taken aback before laughing and saying, “That’s incredible, oh my gosh.”

It could have gone either way at this point.

“It was a risky proposition.”

Russell, Day and Ellis’ 10-year-old son, have been married since 2006.

The comedian and actor also discussed working on Always Sunny with his wife and their love-hate relationship.

“If we’re in the writers’ room and no storylines for her character have come up, I feel a certain amount of pressure; I’m like, ‘I can’t go home and tell her this,'” he explained.

“But it’s also a lot of fun, but she’s a jerk on the show.”

“She has a lot of fun with it.”

He went on to say, “I believe that is also healthy.”

The rom-com I Want You Back stars Day and Jenny Slate, who also appeared on the daytime talk show.

The plot follows the two after they are both dumped and devise a strategy to reclaim their ex-partners.

Scott Eastwood and Gina Rodriguez also star.

On February 1, Prime Video will release I Want You Back.

11th.

CONNECTED MATERIAL:

Charlie Day and His Wife Pretended to Be Siblings for an Audition and Shockingly Made Out