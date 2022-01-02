For an Obvious Reason, a Disney song called “Encanto” makes a reference to “Let It Go” from “Frozen.”

For an Obvious Reason, a song from Disney’s ‘Encanto’ makes a reference to ‘Let It Go’ from ‘Frozen.’

Bruno isn’t mentioned by La Familia Madrigal.

However, everything changes when Maribel realizes that the crack in her house starts and ends with her.

Encanto is a magical, musical journey with hidden Disney references.

Here’s what we know about the Frozen “easter egg” and why Bruno singing a part of “Let It Go” was so significant.

One magical family with powerful gifts lives hidden in the mountains of Colombia.

Luisa is extremely powerful, and Camilo has the ability to change shape.

Isabela appeared to be flawless in every way, creating flowers and never having a bad hair day.

Maribel, on the other hand, was not blessed with a magical gift like her siblings.

“The complexity of bringing 12 major characters to the screen is the challenge,” Miranda said in an interview with Collider.

“At the outset, that was the challenge we set for ourselves.

‘We want to talk about family, and we want to show an intergenerational family all under one roof,’ we said.

It’s understandable that their estranged relative Bruno has secrets in such a large family.

Everything changes for Maribel once she meets her uncle.

The Madrigal family was able to express themselves through music in a variety of ways.

Maribel’s To Bruno, for example, has returned home after years of being misunderstood about his future gift.

Bruno is always flinging salt or sugar, but in “All Of Us,” he proudly proclaims, “let it in, let it out, let it rain, let it snow, let it go.”

The final “Let It Go” was performed by Elsa from Disney’s Frozen, who sang a song while embracing her magical ice abilities.

This lyric was written with Disney’s 2013 movie in mind.

Frozen’s “Let It Go,” as well as original songs from the animated film, are listed in the Encanto credits, according to one Reddit user.

Elsa is an Arandelle ice queen, and Bruno can see into the future.

These magical Disney characters, on the other hand, have some similarities, particularly in terms of the strength of their abilities.

Elsa and Bruno both hide their gifts to protect their loved ones at the end of the day.

Bruno ran away from his family after having an incriminating vision about Maribel.

Elsa ran away for the winter after her ice powers were revealed to her sister and her kingdom.

Short Entertainment news from Infosurhoy.