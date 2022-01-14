For ‘Armageddon,’ Ben Affleck claims he was told to “be sexy” and “fix his teeth.”

Ben Affleck is reminiscing about his time working on Armageddon.

The actor discussed his career with his best friend, Matt Damon, including how it felt to be a part of the hit 1998 film, including how they told him to “be sexy” and fix his teeth.

“I was naive about people’s perceptions of me.

Or [directors]Michael [Bay] and Jerry [Bruckheimer]’s emphasis on aesthetics, such as ‘You guys have to go to the tanning bed!’ They forced me to straighten my teeth, work out, and be sexy.

“How do I be sexy?” he joked in an interview with Entertainment Weekly.

“‘Go to the gym!’ I was running around in the gym putting oil on my body and stuff, and it just turned out to be a long-form version of one of those male topless calendars, in a garage, carrying a tire, all greased up.”

“I had a vision of a glistening male torso in the oil,” he continued, “and he was like, ‘That’s going to go in the trailer and sell tickets!’ And you know, what can you say? We could have made, I think, 400 Chasing Amys for what we made Armageddon for!”

Affleck is laughing now, but the movie is one he’ll remember for the rest of his life.

He also revealed that his children, whom he shares with ex-wife Jennifer Garner, “have watched and they’ll kind of all admit to liking, even though they relentlessly mock it and me,” have seen the space film.

‘What are you doing on the moon, driving a tank?’ But they had a good time, don’t you think? They won’t even watch The Town now.

“That’s all there is to it.”

During their conversation, Affleck admitted that the film’s premise “was totally absurd.”

“They dug out two stages of Disney for huge asteroid craters,” he recalled, “and I didn’t even think about the fact that the basic premise of the movie was totally absurd.”

“Why are they training oil drillers to be astronauts rather than astronauts to be oil drillers? You’d think the learning curve on the oil-drillers-to-astronauts route would be a little steeper.”

“But it was enjoyable and convenient.”

