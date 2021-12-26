For breaking the 10 p.m. curfew on Christmas Eve night, I made my son sleep in a treehouse… other mothers think I’m too strict.

For breaking the 10pm curfew on Christmas Eve night, I made my son sleep in a treehouse… other mothers think I’m too strict.

A MOTHER FORCED her son to sleep in a treehouse on Christmas Eve night after he was an hour late for his curfew – but was she correct?

Other parents see her as a “raging control freak” who punishes their children “excessively harshly.”

She expects her four children to be respectful, do their chores, and return home by 10 p.m., according to the woman, who described herself as “easy going.”

Her 16-year-old broke her golden rule by returning home at 11 p.m. on Christmas Eve, and he later expressed regret.

“My 16-year-old son came home at 11 last night when the house was already locked up after missing about 10 calls from me,” the mother wrote on Reddit.

“He knocked to get in, and I just called him back and told him he could sleep in the treehouse because there were already blankets up there, and that hopefully this would teach him to respect curfew.”

She went on to say that he was on a date with someone the family had never met before, and that he claimed he didn’t realize his phone was set an hour ahead of time.

“That’s all excuses to me,” she said. “I told him he had the rest of the night in the cubby to reset his time and we’d see him in the morning.”

“I opened the door at 6 a.m., nice and early, and he came in and went to bed, sleeping until lunch time, preventing his siblings from opening their gifts because we do everything as a family.”

“After lunch, he thanked everyone for their gifts and went back to sleep.”

Despite letting her son back in at 6 a.m., she was chastised by her own husband.

“I completely overreacted,” she explained. “It was an honest mistake, and he’s exhausted from not being able to sleep in the tree house.”

“He could have done it because it was warm enough and I provided enough bedding.”

My husband, on the other hand, thinks it was a complete a******e move.”

Others quickly sided with her husband, expressing their displeasure with her “excessively harsh” punishment.

“So you locked your minor child outside on Christmas Eve, in December?” one said. “Had he called CPS on you, they would have explained why this was wrong.”

“Why didn’t the kid’s father let him in instead of leaving him out all night and complaining to his wife the next day about the overkill punishment?” another wondered.

“Excessively harsh punishment from a raging control freak…

