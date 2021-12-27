For British women who want ‘timeless’ looks, Angelina Jolie’s eyes and JLO’s bottom are the most sought-after features.

The eyes of Angelina Jolie, the bottom of JLO, and the lips of Michelle Keegan are among the most desired features among British women.

Brad Pitt’s hair, Cristiano Ronaldo’s legs, and David Beckham’s derrière are among the celebrities with the most influence on the nation’s appearance, according to a survey of 2,000 adults.

The figures have led to the creation of two ‘ideal’ bodies, which include Jennifer Aniston’s arms and shoulders for women and Tom Cruise’s eyes for men.

The survey found that British women wished they had Kate Middleton’s nose, legs, and hair.

While Cristiano Ronaldo of Manchester United is the man most men aspire to be, with him topping the list for abs, shoulders, legs, arms, and even chin.

George Clooney and Cheryl Cole topped the list for skin texture, while Davina McCall topped the list for abs, beating women half her age.

Adele came in second for most wanted eyes and third for most wanted hair, following her recent return to the spotlight.

Beyonce, Tom Daley, and Anthony Joshua are among the celebrities who inspire Brits to look like.

“It’s interesting and fun to see who the British public would love to look like and who inspires cosmetic surgery,” said Cheryl Cooper, patient experience manager for cosmetic surgery providers Pall Mall, which commissioned the study.

“The same names appeared in a lot of the lists, showing who we’re most inspired by – mostly Kate Middleton and Cristiano Ronaldo, implying that men want muscles and sporting ability while women want classic and timeless looks.”

“It’s not uncommon for cosmetic surgery patients to be inspired by others they’ve seen, and seeing images of famous people helps them articulate the end goal they’re after.”

The study also discovered that one in every eight adults has had cosmetic surgery, with breast enlargement, hair transplants, and abdominal etching being the most common procedures.

Dermal fillers, scar removal or correction, and liposuction have all been done on more than a quarter of them.

42 percent of those who had work done were inspired by the appearance of a celebrity.

And four out of five people who have had cosmetic surgery are open about it, with 60% saying they want more done.

Improving confidence (69%) and feeling more attractive (55%) were the two most common reasons for having procedures.

However, many people had surgery as a result of a life-changing event, such as childbirth (50%) or an accident or illness (48%) or weight loss (43%)…

