For character inspiration, Craig Robinson compared the cast of ‘The Office’ to ‘Towels Being Wrung Out.’

Craig Robinson compares The Office cast to a “towel being wrung out” in an interview with Brian Baumgartner when it comes to character inspiration.

Showrunners were constantly looking to the cast for qualities that would distinguish their roles behind the scenes.

All of these are examples of how The Office cast members poured their hearts and souls into the NBC comedy.

Every character in The Office has something that makes them relatable to fans, from Andy Bernard’s (Ed Helms) love of accapella to Kevin Malone’s obsession with fantasy football.

Those ideas came directly from the cast, as Baumgartner and Robinson discuss on The Office Deep Dive.

Robinson says in an episode from October 2021, “We were like a towel being wrung out.”

“They got everything out of us that [producers]knew we could do.”

Robinson, as Baumgartner points out, only needs to hear someone hum a song to be able to play it back.

The actor said of his musical abilities, “I have a trained ear.”

Darryl Philbin was the embodiment of Robinson’s musical talent throughout the series.

In The Office, Baumgartner’s band Scrantonicity Two was frequently seen playing the drums.

However, music did not come naturally to the actor.

“We’d read the episodes, and there’d be song[s],” Baumgartner recalled when asked about rehearsals.

Baumgartner, unlike Helms and Robinson, lacked musical talent and felt he needed to warm up before playing drums on the show.

Baumgartner, on the other hand, influenced Kevin in other ways.

Kevin’s passion for sports and gambling stems from Baumgartner’s passion for fantasy football.

While Angela Kinsey considers herself a cat lady, her character’s love of cats was unintentional.

Kinsey is distributing papers in the first episode.

She told Fox News, “I’d been doodling on a Post-It note.”

“I drew a cat and wrote, ‘You’re invited to Sprinkles’ first birthday party, 4 PM in the parking lot,'” she said.

Kinsey made up a story about her character discovering a cat in the parking lot, naming it, and so on.

