For Christmas, Mandy Moore’s husband gives their son Gus a Mandy Moore Barbie doll.

Mandy Moore gave her son a very special gift for his first Christmas.

The This Is Us star used her Instagram Story on Saturday to share some of Gus’ gifts, including one from Moore’s husband, Taylor Goldsmith.

“Also, @taylordawesgoldsmith thought it’d be funny to get this for Gus,” Moore wrote alongside a photo of the nine-month-old sitting next to his very own Mandy Moore Barbie doll.

Moore was portrayed as a blonde pop star in the early 1980s on the doll.

The doll came with a Mandy Moore poster signed by the singer in the box, in addition to some outfit changes and accessories.

Moore also celebrated the holiday on her Instagram account, posting a photo of the new parents’ family, as well as photos of Gus and a photo with her husband’s family.

“From the Goldsmiths, Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays.

“Thanks also to @nonajames for Gus’s new favorite toy,” she added as a caption to the sweet holiday photo.

Moore told ET’s Denny Directo about celebrating the season with her baby boy for the first time at the premiere of the sixth and final season of This Is Us in Los Angeles earlier this month.

“I understand the significance of the holidays now,” the 37-year-old actor said, beaming. “I’m very, very excited to have our first holiday season together.”

Moore and Goldsmith welcomed their first child, August, in February.

On the set of This Is Us, she’s 20, and she’s become a regular.

Moore recalled, “He’s been working with me since he was about a month old.”

“So he’s seen me in all kinds of makeup and wigs and stuff.”

Moore claims he looks at her with a look that suggests he’s thinking, “You have the same voice, you smell like my mom, but you look like you’re 70,” when she’s wearing makeup to play an elderly version of her character on the show.

“I know it’s probably a little confusing,” Moore joked, adding that he’ll either have a good time looking.

