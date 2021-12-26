For Christmas, Mandy Moore’s husband gives their son Gus a Mandy Moore Barbie doll.

Mandy Moore’s husband gives their son Gus a Mandy Moore Barbie Doll for Christmas, which is hilarious.

Mandy Moore gave a very special gift to her son for his first Christmas.

The This Is Us star used her Instagram Story on Saturday to share some of the gifts Gus received, including one from Moore’s husband, Taylor Goldsmith, that was pretty iconic.

“Also, @taylordawesgoldsmith thought it’d be funny to get this for Gus,” Moore wrote alongside a photo of the nine-month-old sitting next to his very own Mandy Moore Barbie doll.

Moore was depicted as a blonde pop star in the early 1980s on the doll.

In addition to outfit changes and accessories, the doll came with a signed Mandy Moore poster in the box.

Moore also posted a photo of the new parents’ family, as well as photos of Gus and a photo with her husband’s family, to her Instagram account.

“The Goldsmiths wish you a Merry Christmas and a Happy New Year.

“Thanks also to @nonajames for Gus’s new favorite toy,” she added as a caption to the sweet holiday photo.

Moore told ET’s Denny Directo about celebrating the season with her baby boy for the first time at the premiere of the sixth and final season of This Is Us in Los Angeles earlier this month.

“I understand the significance of the holidays now,” the 37-year-old actor said, beaming. “I’m very, very excited to have our first holiday season together.”

In February, Moore and Goldsmith welcomed their first child, August.

On the set of This Is Us, she’s 20, and she’s become a regular.

Moore recalled, “He’s been coming to work with me since he was about a month old.”

“So he’s seen me in all kinds of makeup and wigs and stuff.”

Moore said he looks at her with a look that suggests he’s thinking, “You have the same voice, you smell like my mom, but you look like you’re 70,” when she’s wearing makeup to play an elderly version of her character in the show.

“I know it’s probably a little confusing,” Moore joked, adding that he’ll either have a good time looking.

