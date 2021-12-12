For Christmas, Quality Street is selling a massive 2kg tin with over 200 chocolates.

Quality Street is offering a 2kg tin with over 200 chocolates for Christmas.

We calculated how much you’ll get for your money.

Quality Street fans will be delighted to learn that Nestle is releasing a mega tin of the family favorite this Christmas.

The massive confectionary selection is more than three times the size of a typical 650g tub of Quality Street, weighing in at 2kg.

The tin contained 203 chocolates, toffees, and sweets, according to the Manchester Evening News.

However, the number of chocolates in each box varies greatly, so whether you like it or not is a matter of personal preference.

There were 25 Coconut Eclairs, followed by 24 Orange Cremes, which was perhaps controversial.

The Strawberry Delight, Toffee Penny, and Toffee Finger each had 23 pieces, followed by 22 pieces of fudge.

Fans of the green Milk Choc Block may be disappointed to learn that only ten were available, with 11 each of the Orange Chocolate Crunch and The Green Triangle, 12 of the popular The Purple Ones, and 19 Caramel Swirls.

The massive tin costs £15 at BandM and slightly more on Amazon.

