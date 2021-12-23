For cinemas to survive, James Bond star Daniel Craig blasts Amazon TV and says “movies should not be watched on phones.”

Daniel Craig, the actor who plays James Bond, has slammed Amazon TV, saying that in order for cinemas to survive, “movies should not be watched on phones.”

DANIEL Craig has slammed plans to stream James Bond spin-offs, insisting that the franchise should stay on the big screen.

The 53-year-old 007 star speculated that Amazon’s plans could spell the end of cinema as a spectacle.

As part of its £7 billion takeover of MGM Studios, the streaming giant has proposed spin-offs similar to the Marvel franchise.

However, any changes are opposed by Eon Productions, the British company that owns the Bond rights and created the film series.

“One of the greatest things that’s happened is we got this movie into the cinema,” Daniel, who played the spy for the fifth and final time in No Time To Die, said.

“Bond movies should be made there.”

“On a phone, they don’t look so hot.”

On an Imax screen, they look incredible.

On a 30ft screen, it’s stunning.

It’s also a family affair.

The family is able to leave.

Cinema has a chance to survive as long as there are event films like this.”

In the meantime, Daniel gave some advice to his yet-to-be-named successor.

“There’s a couple of things I’d say,” he said.

One is to not be a jerk.

“I believe you should seize it and make it your own.”

“I hope I’ve left it in a good spot and that the next person can just fly with it.”

It’s a fantastic series to be a part of.

I still believe there are many stories to be told.”