For ‘Don’t Look Up,’ Leonardo DiCaprio made (dollar)5 million more than Jennifer Lawrence, and she defended him: ‘Leo Brings In More Box Office.’

In Netflix’s upcoming sci-fi satire Don’t Look Up, Jennifer Lawrence and Leonardo DiCaprio co-star.

However, working on the film earned DiCaprio millions more.

The problem of gender pay disparity in Hollywood isn’t new.

Lawrence’s defense remarks, on the other hand, are not.

Here’s what she had to say about Leonardo DiCaprio’s salary in Don’t Look Up vs. her own.

Netflix made a significant investment in its lead actors, according to a Variety report from August 2021.

Don’t Look Up, directed by Leonardo DiCaprio (The Departed), grossed (dollar)30 million in its limited release on December 10, 2021.

On December 24, it will be available to watch online.

Jennifer Lawrence (Silver Linings Playbook), on the other hand, earned only (dollar)25 million as the film’s other leading lady.

The film’s budget is reportedly (dollar)75 million, so bringing together the two A-listers was a significant portion of the overall production costs.

Despite this, the film’s budget is significantly lower than Netflix’s November blockbuster Red Notice.

Ryan Reynolds, Gal Gadot, and Dwayne Johnson star in the film, which cost Netflix (dollar)200 million to make.

Don’t Look Up, on the other hand, has a lot more than three big names.

Along with Lawrence and DiCaprio, other well-known actors make appearances.

In addition to Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, Matthew Perry, Cate Blanchett, Ariana Grande, Johan Hill, Tyler Perry, and Chris Evans, the cast includes Meryl Streep, Timothée Chalamet, Matthew Perry, Cate Blanchett, Ariana Grande, Johan Hill, Tyler Perry, and Chris Evans.

The plot of the film, according to Wikipedia, revolves around a couple of “low-level astronomers” warning the world about a giant comet heading straight for Earth.

The film was written, produced, and directed by Adam McKay (Hustlers, The Big Short).

The American Hustle actor defended DiCaprio’s extra cash in an interview with Vanity Fair.

Lawrence, on the other hand, has previously spoken out about the dramatic pay disparity in Hollywood.

According to Lawrence, DiCaprio simply sells more tickets in this case.

She told Vanity Fair in its December 2021January 2022 issue, “Look, Leo brings in more box office than I do.”

“With my deal, I’m extremely fortunate and pleased.

In other situations, however, I’ve noticed — and I’m sure other women in the workforce have noticed as well — that asking about equal pay is extremely uncomfortable.

If you raise an issue that appears to be unequal, you’ll be told it’s not a gender issue, but they can’t tell you what it is.”

Making millions less than one’s co-star is a significant difference.

Lawrence, on the other hand, was given top billing…

