Kourtney Kardashian presents Travis Barker’s daughter Alabama with (dollar)500 Gucci wolf slides and a diamond anklet for her 16th birthday.

Kourtney Kardashian gives Travis Barker’s daughter Alabama (dollar)500 Gucci wolf slides and a diamond anklet for her 16th birthday.

Alabama Barker posted a slew of photos to Instagram from her Christmas Eve birthday celebration, which included gifts from Travis Barker, Kourtney Kardashian, and Kris Jenner.

Kourtney Kardashian, Alabama’s soon-to-be stepmother, did not disappoint her on her special day.

A pair of (dollar)500 Gucci wolf slides were given to the Kardashian’s future stepdaughter.

In an Instagram thank you post, Alabama used heart emojis to express her gratitude for Kourtney’s extravagant gift.

The Kardashian matriarch, Kris Jenner, also gave Alabama a special gift for her special day.

Alabama thanked Kris on Instagram for her new Bottega Veneta white boots, which cost her $650.

After appearing on TikTok with Kourtney’s children, nieces, and nephews, Travis’ daughter has become a fan favorite among Kardashians.

Earlier this month, Alabama appeared in a TikTok video with Kourtney’s daughter Penelope Disick and Kim Kardashian’s daughter North West.

Alabama, 15, posted a new video on Instagram with Penelope, nine, and North, eight.

The influencer filmed herself selfie-style and close to the camera while smiling and bobbing her head back and forth to the music.

The content creator made a silly face as the words “meet my friends” appeared on the screen.

Then Penelope and North appeared, bobbing their heads to the beat.

Travis’ daughter struck up a friendship with both Kourtney and Kim’s children after her father proposed to the Poosh founder in October.

Since then, all three girls have used TikTok to share a wide range of videos in order to grow their social media following.

Alabama wore no make-up in a rare make-up-free video after being harassed by trolls who wanted her to “act” her age.

Travis’ adolescent daughter pretended to rap on TikTok.

In the short video, Alabama was dressed in a white jacket and a black outfit as she spun around.

She lip-synced to BlueBucksClan’s rap song Sh*t Talk.

“Trying to wash my sins off,” Travis’s girl sang, waving her hands around her chest and singing.

Despite the fact that she didn’t appear to be wearing any makeup, the teen girl did apply lip gloss.

She then pouted and stared at the camera while sticking her tongue out.

Alabama captioned the picture, “When my camera broke.”

The adolescent has recently begun sharing videos of her father and upcoming step siblings, including Penelope.

She danced in front of her father in one of her previous TikTok videos.

