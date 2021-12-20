For her 41st birthday photoshoot, Christina Aguilera goes topless.

For her 41st birthday photoshoot, Christina Aguilera poses topless.

This year, Christina Aguilera didn’t hold back on her birthday.

With a topless photoshoot for Instagram, the singer celebrated turning 41 years old.

According to the comments, the photos had fans in awe.

Aguilera wrote “XTINA XLI” as the caption to her Instagram post, combining her self-styled nickname with the Roman numerals for her new age.

She was dressed in her birthday suit, with the exception of oversized black sunglasses and black leather opera gloves that came up to her elbows.

Her long platinum blonde hair, on the other hand, helped keep the photos Instagram-friendly.

On Saturday, Aguilera turned 41, and fans took to social media to express their congratulations.

Christina Aguilera (@xtina) shared this post.

One user commented, “So so so freaking gorgeous.”

“My childhood crush!! Killing it girl!! If you ever become single lol I’ll be waiting,” wrote another, while a third wished Christina a happy birthday, saying, “You are one of a kind!”

Aguilera has never shied away from raunchy photoshoots; in September, she shared two similar images to promote her appearance at the Lady Land music festival in Brooklyn, New York.

Fans went crazy for her long hair, which she used to keep her modesty once more.

Of course, now that she is a mother, Aguilera understands the proper time and place for such displays.

She has a 13-year-old son, Max, with her ex-husband Jordan Bratman, and a 7-year-old daughter, Summer Rain, with her fiancé Matthew Rutler.

Aguilera keeps her personal life private, using Instagram and other social media platforms primarily for creative work and promotional material.

Aguilera has a lot to promote, from musical collaborations to television and film appearances to her own personal work, which is about to take her in a new direction.

She’s released two singles from her new album in the last few months, both in Spanish, hinting at the fact that this will be her second Spanish-language release.

Since the release of Mi Reflejo in 2000, it will be her first album in over two decades.

Some consider Aguilera to be a pioneer in Spanish-language pop music, and the genre has exploded in popularity in recent years.

Aguilera, who is 41 years old, is now in a position to capitalize on her fame.

Her new singles “Pa Mis Muchachas” and “Somos Nada” are currently available for streaming, but…

