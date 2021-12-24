For her birthday, I bought her a flat – she’ll get Gucci, Prada, and Chanel for Christmas, and I don’t mind because she’s spoiled.

For her birthday, I bought her a flat; for Christmas, she’ll get Gucci, Prada, and Chanel, which I don’t mind because she’s spoiled.

The youngest daughter of British millionaire Barrie Drewitt-Barlow was given a £600,000 flat for her first birthday, and she’ll be spoiled with designer clothes this Christmas.

Barrie posted photos of his darling 15-month-old daughter, Valentina, to his 53.2k Instagram followers.

Barrie’s youngest daughter poses in front of the family Christmas tree, a large Santa doll, piles of presents, and bags full of designer goods with the couple’s first child.

In September 2020, Barrie Drewitt-Barlow, 51, a Manchester native who now resides in Florida, welcomed his first child with fiancé Scott Hutchison, 25, a daughter named Valentina who was born via surrogate.

With former partner Tony, 56, he has five children – twins Saffron and Aspen, 21, Orlando, 17, born in 2003, Jasper and Dallas, born in 2010 – who were the first gay men in the UK to father children through surrogacy.

However, Barrie fell in love with Scott, his former PA and ex-boyfriend of Tony and Saffron, Barrie’s 21-year-old daughter.

GET A £5 FREE BONUS WITHOUT HAVING TO MAKE A DEPOSIT AT FABULOUS BINGO.

“I bought her an apartment worth £600,000 in Manchester as an investment for the future,” said the millionaire businessman and owner of a global medical research company, who bought Valentina a posh flat in new development Manchester New Square for her first birthday.

“I also hired a personal shopper to shop for her in London.”

“She paid around £60,000 for them.”

Because she is growing so quickly, they will only fit her until after Christmas.”

Scott, on the other hand, gifted her with a £40,000 Tiffany bracelet and a Tiffany love heart necklace.

“People call my kids spoilt,” Barrie said. “But, quite frankly, any criticism is like water off a duck’s back now – I couldn’t give a flying fig what anyone thinks of my parenting skills.”

“The sky’s the limit when it comes to spoiling them – literally.”

“She is going to be so spoilt this year! Can’t wait for her to open her amazing little presents x,” he captioned a sweet ten-picture series of youngest daughter Valentina.

Valentina was dubbed ‘adorable’ and even ‘iconic’ by many fans in response to the adorable photos.

“Can I be your daughter for a day! Christmas Day!!!” one ardent supporter enquired.

“Why not it’s your money you spoil who you want x,” one wrote, defending Barrie from accusations that he’s spoiling her.

“She won’t be spoiled by endless designer gifts–you’re giving her a gift far more valuable than that by making her…,” one person explained.

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.