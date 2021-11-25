For her Ivy Park Adidas collection, Beyoncé takes center court in a new green range.

Beyoncé’s Ivy Park Adidas collection takes center court with a new green range.

BEYONCE steals the show in a game, set, and matching leotard, shawl, and boots as she poses in the center court spotlight.

The 40-year-old American superstar was promoting her new green Ivy Park Adidas collection.

The long-sleeved leotard has padded shoulders and a rollneck, but it’s not your typical athletic wear.

Beyoncé and Sir Philip Green, the founder of Topshop, launched the sportswear line in 2016.

Since then, it has brought in millions of pounds for the multi-billionaire.

It’s an eye-catching look, but is it appropriate for all Wimbledon single ladies?

