For her second baby shower, Jeannie Mai transforms her home into a Winter Wonderland.

For her second baby shower, Jeannie Mai transforms her house into a winter wonderland.

The Real co-host took to Instagram on Thursday to share some photos from her holiday themed baby shower, which the couple affectionately dubbed “Baby Sno’s Bash.” In the video, Mai shows off her home, which was transformed into a “winter wonderland” for her and Jeezy’s second baby shower.

“How am I falling in love again…but with someone I’ve never met? Baby J isn’t even here yet- yet bringing our friends and family together in a way only God can,” Mai captioned the video.

Thank you, @katrinaselegantevents, for transforming our home into a winter wonderland.”

The event was jam-packed with baby shower games, food, and music that kept the couple and their guests dancing all night.

“I’ve never remembered days,” the expectant mother wrote alongside a video of herself dancing with Jeezy’s father.

I recall specific instances.

Papa Jenkins and I did our first mama-to-be dance.”

Last month, Mai and Jeezy, who are expecting their first child together, hosted a travel-themed baby shower in honor of Baby Jenkins, which was attended by Adrienne Houghton and her husband, Israel Houghton, as well as Elaine Welteroth and DJ Ruckus.

Mai joined Entertainment Tonight as a guest co-host shortly after their wedding day, where she discussed her pregnancy with Nischelle Turner.

Mai revealed that she recently had her 32-week checkup and that everything is going well.

She and her husband, on the other hand, have decided not to learn the gender of their child until after she gives birth.

“I don’t want to,” Mai explained, “because I realized, Nischelle, how many surprises do you really have in life?”

“This is the granddaddy of them all,” says the narrator.

“With my husband, I want to do gender-neutral planning,” she continued.

“So everything we’re excited to do should apply to the child, regardless of whether he or she is a boy or a girl.”

Mai revealed her pregnancy in September on an episode of

