For his’sophomoric’ behavior with Johnny Carson, Ed McMahon apologized to this star.

For 30 years, announcer Ed McMahon was Johnny Carson’s sidekick on The Tonight Show.

And he once thought their “sophomoric” chuckles were directed at an “anonymous blonde” who would go on to be a sitcom star.

What ’70s icon did McMahon say he apologized to after their first appearance on the show, and what did he and Carson do that warranted an apology, according to him?

The moment Suzanne Somers met Carson, she told Andy Cohen on Sirius XM’s Radio Andy, “changed her life.”

She’d just auditioned for a part and been told she had a “callback,” but she didn’t know what that meant at the time, according to Cohen.

So she came to a halt and inquired of a network receptionist.

Somers said she asked where she should go while waiting for her next call because she was unsure what to do.

The receptionist, who didn’t seem bothered by the question, told her she could wait in the NBC commissary.

Somers arrived, oblivious to the fact that she was on her way to stardom.

She recalled being the only one in the lunchroom until the well-known host entered.

She recalled him saying to her, “Hey, little lady.”

“How did you end up here?” says the narrator.

She informed him that she had received a callback for a part and that she was awaiting it.

She gave him a book of poetry instead of a headshot because she didn’t have one.

Soon after, he invited her to share her poetry with his audience on The Tonight Show.

In his book, Here’s Johnny, McMahon recalled how Somers first became a guest on The Tonight Show Starring Johnny Carson in a similar manner.

However, McMahon added that he and Carson couldn’t stop laughing after she read her poetry.

McMahon wrote, “It was sophomoric, but Johnny and I spent a lot of time in the sophomore class…”

Somers later told him she “didn’t mind” their giggling, but she “just didn’t get it,” he said.

“I never understand a lot of the show,” he said, “but I apologize for two grown men behaving in that manner.”

Somers told Cohen that she read her poems on The Tonight Show once a month, and her book became the best-selling poetry book in the United States.

Carson, according to Cohen, had other motives for…

