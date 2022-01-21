For host Jesse Palmer, Clayton Echard is a very stressful bachelor.

Clayton Echard isn’t a fan of doing things the traditional Bachelor way, and new host Jesse Palmer is a nervous wreck.

Here’s what he had to say about his hosting gig!

After this season ends, Jesse Palmer deserves a massage.

Clayton Echard is no stranger to doing things his own way if you’ve been watching The Bachelor this season.

Jesse, the 2004 Bachelor and new host of the show, talked about what it’s like to host this season in an exclusive interview with E! News.

“There are no rules,” Jesse said, referring to a major theme this season.

“In order to find his person, Clayton isn’t afraid to take risks and make decisions he’ll own.”

Clayton gave a rose to a girl before the limos arrived and sent another girl packing before the rose ceremony in the season premiere.

Clayton is now considering returning Cassidy’s rose after learning she has a “friends with benefits” waiting for her at home.

“Clayton might take a rose back now,” the 43-year-old former quarterback explained.

“And there’s a lot more to come,” he added.

“Things that have people, including myself and our producers, on the edge of their seats because we couldn’t believe what was going on.”

We’d never seen anything like it before; there was nothing like it.

This season is going to be eye-opening for a variety of reasons, and you’ll see more of that in the next episode, I believe.”

Though Jesse admires Clayton for being “so real and raw,” he admits that these “refreshing” Bachelor Nation firsts are also “stressful.”

“This season, viewers at home will see things they haven’t seen in 20 years of watching The Bachelor,” he added.

“To a lot of people at home, those decisions may feel like they’re straying off the beaten path.”

It’s not as formulaic as we’ve seen in recent seasons, but I think that’s what makes him interesting.”

“Now, as a host, that can be very stressful as well,” he continued.

Because you must be willing to accompany him there and assist him in getting through it.

So it’s a little bit of everything I’m feeling with Clayton right now.”

I’m going to send Jesse a…

