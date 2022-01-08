For just £1.6k, a frugal couple transforms a dated caravan into their dream home – and they did it all with the help of free online tutorials.

IF YOU’VE EVER WISHED FOR A BEAUTIFUL CARAVAN TO TAKE YOUR HOLIDAYS IN BUT DON’T WANT TO SPEND THE MONEY ON A NEW ONE, THIS AMAZING RENOVATION WILL INSPIRE YOU TO TURN AN OLD ONE INTO YOUR DREAM CARAVAN.

Bianca Bertalli, 37, and Bert Bertalli, 47, from New South Wales, Australia, bought an old caravan in need of repair and transformed it with a lot of hard work and love into a chic, stylish, Pinterest-worthy space.

The couple, who have three children ages two, four, and twelve, learned how to do everything from painting to reupholstering using online tutorials.

They spent £1,590 transforming the run-down caravan into their dream home.

“The idea to buy a caravan was quite spontaneous,” Bianca, who works as a primary school teacher, told LatestDeals.

“We’ve taken several family camping trips in a camper trailer, which necessitates days of planning to ensure that everything is properly packed and that we have enough time to set up once we arrive at our destination.

“I noticed that we were constantly opening and closing boxes, trying to find items or rearranging boxes to make room for the kids to sleep comfortably.

“I was getting tired of dealing with zips and flaps and bugs, as well as the weather affecting our free time.”

“I saw a renovated caravan on Facebook Marketplace and immediately saw how our family would benefit from having a ready-to-go setup.”

“The light, bright interior would instantly transport us to a vacation, and it could also serve as a place for family to stay if they came to visit us.”

“On Thursday, while away for a long weekend camping, I first pitched the idea to my husband.

“When I showed him the ad on Facebook, he immediately said, ‘We are NOT buying a caravan; I am not a caravan guy.’

“Unfortunately, the renovated van was sold within 24 hours, but I was able to persuade him over the weekend, and on Sunday, we were going to look at the old Millard van we’ve named Daisy Duke.”

“We had no idea what a caravan was when we went to look at Daisy Duke.

We enlisted the help of some relatives for tips and warnings.

“It had a dual axle and electric brakes, which were important for safety, as well as new air conditioning, a decent refrigerator, a television, and a roll out awning.”

All of these items would be required in a vintage van.

“So, while the first van was expensive…

Infosurhoy’s most recent news in a nutshell.