For just (dollar)50, you can get this bomber jacket with stunning sherpa details.

When we see items that are heavily discounted, we have a tendency to be skeptical.

We’re not alone; many shoppers who enjoy looking for bargains online share our sentiments.

Naturally, we wonder if there’s a flaw in the product that caused the price to drop — or if there’s simply a surplus of stock that needs to be sold.

But, in some cases, you just have to take a chance — which is exactly what we’re doing with this Cyn and Luca bomber jacket! We found it at Walmart and were immediately drawn in by the sale price — it’s nearly 75% off! After reading customer reviews, we’re feeling much more confident about this purchase for the upcoming winter months.

At Walmart, you can get the Cyn and Luca Women’s Sustainable Bomber Jacket with Sherpa Trim (originally (dollar)198) for only (dollar)50!

Bomber jackets are typically thinner than this one, but we love the added warmth that the puffer-style provides! This is a jacket designed for the colder months of the year, and reviewers can attest to how well it handles the cold.

It has a hip-length hem with cuffs to keep you warm.

It closes in the front with a full-length zipper that reaches all the way to the top of the collar.

The collar folds over to reveal the fuzzy sherpa lining beneath the coat, which complements the other material touches throughout the jacket.

These extra details make this jacket look (and feel) much more expensive than it is — and customers say the quality is on par!

How can you ever be sure that what you’re buying online will meet your expectations? You won’t know for sure until your order arrives, but you can get a sense of what to expect by reading customer reviews.

This jacket is described as a “medium-weight” coat that will keep you warm when it’s cold outside, and they are correct.

This Bomber Jacket With Stunning Sherpa Details Is on Sale for Just (dollar)50