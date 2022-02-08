For Karen Grassle, this episode of ‘Little House on the Prairie’ was “heaven.”

Karen Grassle’s ‘Little House on the Prairie’ Episode Was ‘Heaven’

Karen Grassle, the star of Little House on the Prairie, became a household name in the 1970s and early 1980s.

Caroline Ingalls, a hit NBC series, catapulted her to fame.

Grassle revealed the “heaven” episode for her.

Grassle claims that during Season 2 of Little House on the Prairie, Michael Landon told her that a special script was being written for her character.

She stated that she was excited to read the script because she wanted to try something new.

Her character had been mostly focused on child care and housekeeping up until that point.

Grassle wanted to show off her acting abilities and show how versatile she is.

Grassle also desired a chance to mend fences with Landon.

Her relationship with him had become strained as a result of her contract negotiations, according to her book Bright Lights, Prairie Dust.

She wished for things to return to their previous state between them.

“I was hoping for a thaw,” Grassle writes.

Grassle has a few favorite episodes, but “A Matter of Faith” (Little House on the Prairie Season 2 Episode 15) is her favorite.

She claims that this episode gave her the opportunity to demonstrate her acting abilities.

Caroline Ingalls scratches her leg on a wire while helping Charles Ingalls (played by Landon) unload the wagon in “A Matter of Faith.”

She is unconcerned at first, but a bacterial infection develops later.

She gets flushed and visibly ill after a day of baking pies for a church picnic.

She passes out that night after attempting to catch one of the cows during a rainstorm.

Her family is away on a picnic, so no one is home.

Caroline reawakens and staggers toward the house.

With time, she becomes increasingly ill.

She later considers chopping off her leg after reading a Bible passage (Mark 9: 44-45) about cutting off one’s hand and foot.

Caroline must make a decision as to what she will do next.

Grassle appreciated how physically demanding the role was.

Grassle says, “This episode was heaven for me.”

“Make it physically difficult, add in a lot of pain and suffering, and let me do my thing.”

Grassle was overjoyed to have a part in an episode that allowed her to stretch her acting abilities.

She expressed her gratitude for being able to do more than just send her TV kids to school or…

