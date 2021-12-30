For my birthday, I had intimate laser hair removal – the receptionist announced EXACTLY what I’d had, which was humiliating.

For my birthday, I had intimate laser hair removal – the receptionist announced EXACTLY what I’d had, which was mortifying.

Some of us have no trouble getting a salon treatment like laser hair removal.

It was a lifetime of embarrassment for Jess Fuchs, a 28-year-old comedian.

The salon receptionist accidentally revealed a little more about Jess’ body than she would have liked when she shared her story on Tiktok, where it has been viewed over 2.3 million times.

“I was publicly humiliated at laser clinics Australia,” the comedian declared, pointing to her clinic’s background.

“Basically, my parents asked me what I wanted for my birthday in 2020, and I said, ‘What do you want for your birthday?'”

“Well, I’ve been thinking about getting laser,” I explained.

“No worries, consider it done,” her parents said, rather lovingly.

“Now I was talking about something similar to a moustache, and on my 27th birthday, I get a full body hair removal package.”

“It just said to get rid of everything from the brows down, so that was a good start to the birthday.”

“I’ve been using the package for over a year because it takes 40 days, 40 nights, and 40 years in the desert to be Jewish, and I’m not familiar with history.”

“Well, what happened recently was I went to get the whole kit and caboodle,” Jess explained, adding that she completed everything at once.

“I’m not sure if other people do this, but when I book online, I book for specific things,” she explained.

“I book my lips, underarms, legs, and whatever else society allows me to book without feeling bad,” she explained, “but there are add-ons.”

“There are add-ons that we all do but we don’t like to talk about it but we do it, we’re there and we’re just like flip over and say hey can you get the back,” Jess revealed to her 15.3k Instagram followers.

“Or, since the razor slipped and hit my nipples, could you get the areola while you’re there?”

“Now she obliges, we do the a**, we do the nips, we do everything else, and when I come out, that’s when you set up your next appointment, buy any creams you might need, do anything else that’s important, and settle your f***ing bank balance, your debts.”

“So I walk out and I’m like, ‘Thank you so much,’ and I’m like, ‘What do I owe you?’ Because I had some additions,” she says, referring to her private areas.

“She was like yeah, we just have to fix…,” Jess said of the receptionist.

