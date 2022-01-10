For my birthday, I received a balloon filled with (dollar)100 bills, I fly in private jets, and I splurge on Gucci; jealous people say I’m spoiled.

FORGET the Instagram Rich Kids; a new breed of wealthy influencers has emerged, and they’ve migrated to TikTok.

Californian Ash, who shows off her lavish lifestyle of fast cars, designer shopping, and luxury vacations with her followers, is among this new flock of well-off youngsters.

Despite the fact that she is a student at San Francisco State University, the TikToker lives a lavish lifestyle that includes trips to Vegas and designer shopping sprees.

In one video, Ash can be seen filling a balloon with rolls and rolls of cash as a gift for an 18-year-old who will later pop the balloon to reveal the treasure trove inside.

She showed off an array of designer shopping bags from Gucci and Louis Vuitton on her bed in another post.

“Finally got to do a little shopping” and “A few random purchases from Friday” were among the captions she added to the video.

She flaunted a brand new Louis Vuitton handbag and a pair of Gucci slides as part of her haul.

The rest of her Instagram account is full of glitzy parties and high-end automobiles.

“Wanted to see some fireworks for New Years so came to Vegas,” the TikToker stated in one video.

“Dad, it would be so much fun to go to Las Vegas for New Years tonight,” she said in a video message to her father.

“How do you feel?”

The influencer is wearing a sparkly outfit and boarding a private jet in the next frame.

Many of her fans were taken aback by her lavish lifestyle, but not everyone was impressed.

“Congratulations,” someone said.

You’re a spoiled brat who doesn’t work.”

“Do you feel better about yourself now that you’ve commented?” the influencer responded.

“Why are you wasting money on random things? Why don’t you help the poor?” one person suggested.

“We help the less fortunate,” Ash replied, “don’t worry about us.”

We previously reported on how an Instagram Rich Kid was charged with animal cruelty after allowing a lion cub to play in her Lamborghini.

Meanwhile, Instagram’s wealthy parents have been posting envious photos of their summer vacations.

And Instagram’s “Anti Rich Kids” make hilarious parodies mocking snobby show offs.