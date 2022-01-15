For my brother’s wedding, I ordered a dress from PLT, but when it arrived, it looked nothing like the pictures online.

For my brother’s wedding, I ordered a dress from PLT, and when it arrived, it looked nothing like the pictures on the website.

IT’S DIFFICULT TO FIND THE PERFECT DRESS for a sibling’s wedding.

So Emily was overjoyed when she came across what appeared to be the perfect gown to wear to her brother’s wedding.

Emily, on the other hand, was disappointed when her Pretty Little Thing dress arrived, looking nothing like the photos she had seen online.

“My brother’s wedding is coming up, and I was like, ‘I need a pretty dress,’ so I ordered this,” she explained.

Emily added, showing a picture of the Pretty Little Thing dress as it appears online, “Stunning, shiny, perfect for a fall wedding.”

She then walked backwards to show the dress she’d been sent, which was matte, moss green, and almost completely different from the outfit she’d seen online.

She sighed, “This is all I got.”

“What the heck is this? I couldn’t even zip it all the way up!”

One viewer exclaimed, “That’s not even the same type of dress!” in response to the video.

Someone else added, “I’m sorry this is so funny.”

“Girl the dress online is ugly and so is the one you got like what were you thinking,” one viewer wrote.

Emily later returned to TikTok to share a video of the stunning dark green velvet gown she’d chosen to wear to the wedding.

“I had to find a new dress for the wedding after this disaster, so I just wore something I already had,” she explained before revealing the stunning gown.

“Omg! Okay but that one is iconic!!! Goes so well with your hair skin color!!” wrote one fan.

Another person stated, “This is the dress of my dreams.”

