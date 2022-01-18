For my dream lampshade, I spent £20 on Depop…

For my dream lampshade, I paid £20 on Depop…

BUYING used items is an excellent way to help the environment while also saving money.

We all love a good deal, which is why sites and apps like Ebay, Depop, Vinted, Freecycle, Gumtree, and even Facebook Marketplace have remained popular.

A lamp exchange went awry, as seen on the Depop Drama Instagram page, which chronicles the conversations that take place between buyers and sellers on the app.

A buyer thought they’d found their dream vintage 1970s lampshade with a fringed edge.

However, they quickly realized something was wrong when the ‘lampshade’ arrived in the mail.

They found a colander with fringing glued to its rim when they opened their package.

Outraged, the buyer took a photo of the ‘lampshade’ and gave the seller a one-star review on Depop.

“Worst thing I have ever purchased on Depop,” the irate buyer wrote in their review.

I’m disgusted that you had the audacity to charge me 20 pounds for cutting a hole in a colander!”

“I am actually offended,” the buyer said of the seller’s audacity in sending her such a strange item, and threatened to report them to Paypal if they didn’t offer a refund.

The buyer demands, “Well, I think I at least deserve an explanation???” in a screenshot of the heated conversation between the two.

“It’s called arts, crafts, and DIY,” the seller responded. “Not everything has to be brand new and can sometimes be upcycled and reused.”

“I understand if you don’t like it, but it’s how the world works.”

Surprisingly, the commenters chose to support the seller, claiming that the buyer should have done more research before purchasing the item.

“If it says I handmadeupcycled, then you should probably get over yourself,” one person said.

“The shade of it all,” another joked.

“OK, but I’d like to see a photo of what they thought they were buying? Because if that’s the photo, I’m not sure why they’re so surprised,” one person said.

buyer lmaoo As you can see in the photo, one of them is the buyer.

“Nah, look at the photo in the review vs. what was sent. the og looks like an actual cloth lamp being sold,” one observant commenter observed.

“Regardless, the seller advertised one lamp and delivered another.”

“If it was advertised as an upcycled lamp shade, that’s more of a buyer’s issue; if it was advertised as a regular lamp shade or with pictures, that’s more of a seller’s issue…

