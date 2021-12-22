Cardi B surprised Offset with a gift on his birthday…

Cardi B gave Offset a gift for his birthday…

On December 14, 2021, rapper Offset turned 30 years old, and Cardi B surprised him with a lavish gift.

The couple has been married for almost five years and has a daughter, Kulture, as well as a newborn son.

Cardi B, 29, gave her baby daddy Offset, 30, a lavish birthday gift recently.

The rapper and mother revealed on Instagram that she gave Offset a two-million-dollar check.

On her Instagram Story, Cardi shared a photo of Offset holding a life-size check worth (dollar)2 million.

She overlaid the story with “Happy birthday!!!” and “He literally got it all.”

Cardi was seen wearing a large diamond Playboy necklace across her chest at the event.

Since her debut album, Invasion of Privacy, in 2017, Cardi B has amassed a substantial fortune.

As of 2021, she has a net worth of (dollar)40 million, and in one of her songs, she famously raps, “only person in my family to see six figures.”

In early December 2021, Cardi was named the first ever creative director of Playboy.

The celebrity couple has been married since September 2017 and has previously had on-again, off-again relationships.

Cardi B and Offset filed for divorce in September 2020, according to Insider.

The couple announced their reconciliation a month later, in October 2020.

Cardi filed a motion to dismiss the divorce in November of the same year, according to reports.

Cardi B and Offset are expecting their second child on September 4, 2021.

Their children are Kulture, 3, and their new-born son.

In a statement to PEOPLE at the time, the couple said, “We are overjoyed to finally meet our son.”

“His family and friends already adore him, and we’re looking forward to meeting his other siblings.”

The musician and mother has won one Grammy and has been nominated for eight more.

